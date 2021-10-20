Court fixes November 22 for arraignment of Stella Oduah over fraud allegations

A federal high court in Abuja has fixed November 22 for the arraignment of Stella Oduah, former aviation minister, over allegations of fraud.

The case which was initially scheduled for October 19 was stalled due to the public holiday.

Oduah, now a senator representing Anambra north senatorial district, is to stand trial alongside eight others over allegations of financial fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is alleging that Oduah misappropriated public funds while serving as a minister.

Other defendants are Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukwuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd, Sobora International Ltd and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd.

They are to be arraigned on a 25-count charge bordering on conspiracy, money laundering, and maintaining anonymous bank accounts with First Bank Plc.

On July 12, Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, had threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on Oduah for her continuous absence in court.

“A warrant of arrest will be issued against any defendant that is absent from court on the day fixed for arraignment,” the judge had said.