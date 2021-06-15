An FCT High Court, Kubwa, on Tuesday fixed July 5 for the definite hearing in a case of alleged abduction filed against five friends.

The police charged Justus Alex, Victor Alex, Marcus Eze, Asogwa Johnson and John Ofor with four counts bordering on armed robbery and abduction.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya fixed the date after the prosecution counsel, Sadiq Haruna told the court that he had made rearrangements with the court registrar to serve the sureties of the defendants.

”On the last adjournment, a defence counsel represented Johnson and Ofor and the court issued summons for a bench warrant against the sureties of the defendants for jumping bail.

”Arrangements were made to ensure that the sureties were served but unfortunately it was not achieved before the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) strike, ” Haruna said.





He however pleaded with the court for another date to do the needful.

The prosecution counsel had told the court that the defendants armed with guns and knives robbed one Theophilus Kelechi and three others of five cellphones, one digital camera and N50, 000 cash at Nandu Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja on Oct.15, 2009.

He said the defendants also abducted Chief Benard Nwora from his office at Suite 52 of the said plaza and took him to Ado village, Nasarawa state and demanded N50 million ransom from his wife, Bethel.

Haruna said the police recovered two pistols, six live cartridges without licence from the defedants’ in Aso village and Mararaba, Nasarawa state on Oct.16, 2009.

The offence he said, contravened the provisions of Section 2(3) of the Robbery & Firearms Special Provision Act Cap 398 LFN 1990 and Section 273 of the Penal Code.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty.