Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Wednesday dissolved a two year-old marriage between Raphael Olufemi-Abdullahi and Tina over childlessness, adulterous lifestyle and stealing.

Odunade held that the court had no other option than to dissolve the union because love, which is a major ingredient in a marriage, was absent.

“The two year-old union between Raphael and Tina has ceased to be, in the interest of peaceful living.

“A copy of this judgment is to be served on Tina so that she can be aware of the court’s decision.

“Tina shall return all the stolen documents to Raphael,’’ the arbitrator said.

Earlier in his petition, Olufemi-Abdullahi, a civil servant and a resident of 4 Oseni St., Elere-Apata in Ibadan said that his wife’s adulterous lifestyle was the bane of her infertility.

“My greatest regret in life is the decision I made marrying Tina as a wife because she is neither productive nor trustworthy.

“After our lavishly-celebrated wedding in February 2017, I did everything humanly possible to ensure that Tina conceives but it was all futile.

“In the hospital, I was specifically told that Tina had aborted pregnancies and that in fact, some sexual infections were preventing her from being productive.

“My lord, I have spent over N2 million on tackling Tina’s infertility without any result.

“Worst still, Tina never stopped sleeping with various men around.

“Most of the time, she goes to church for prayers but pastors in her church end up sleeping with her,’’ he said.

According to him, sometime, she leaves home in the evening and never returns until the following evening, fornicating about.

“Tina has started stealing some of my things anytime I am away in Abeokuta where my office is.

“After our first appearance here in February, I travelled to Abuja. Tina broke into my shelf, stole my essential documents such as academic credentials, employment documents and promotion documents.

“Other documents Tina stole are; three international passports, building documents such as Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), building plan, land agreement and so on.

“I have reported her at a police station,’’ Olufemi-Abdullahi said.

In the testimony she made on her first appearance on Feb. 12, the respondent opposed the suit, even though she could not deny most of the allegations leveled against her.

Tina was absent when she was called to give more evidence to support the reason why she did not want the marriage to be dissolved.

The court’s bailiff informed the arbitrator that the respondent was duly served with hearing notice.