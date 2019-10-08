<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Appeal Court sitting in Igbosere, Lagos, on Monday dismissed a petition against the victory of Amuwo Odofin Constituency II Lagos State House of Assembly member, Olawale Rauf Age-Sulaiman filed by Akeem Bello, a former Lagos State House of Assembly member, who also represented Amuwo Odofin Constituency ll.

Bello was aspirant during the House of Assembly primaries election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello, after the election primaries, had filed a suit at the Federal High Court Lagos, seeking the court leave to declare him as the winner of the state Assembly APC primary election, which held in October 2018, on the ground that the results were manipulated by Wale Rauf and his supporters.

The petition was on May 10, 2019, dismissed by Justice Faji of a Lagos Federal High Court.

Dissatisfied, Bello appealed the lower court verdict and prayed the Appeal Court to, among others, determine whether Rauf was lawfully elected in accordance with the Electoral Laws of the land.