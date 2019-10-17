<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed the no-case submission filed by a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, to stop his criminal trial for alleged destruction of evidence.

Justice Ishaq Bello, who is the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, refused to stop the trial as requested by Metuh‎ and ordered him to open his defence.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had in the case accused the ex-PDP spokesperson of destroying his statement which he made under caution to its operatives and investigators on January 5, 2016.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Metuh committed the offence while in its custody on January 5, 2016, over allegation of his fraudulent receipt of N400m from the Office of then National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Metuh was subsequently charged with separate offences of money laundering involving the N400m transaction before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

After the EFCC closed its case by calling its witness and tendering exhibits to back the allegation of destruction of evidence, Metuh had filed a no-case submission contending that the anti-graft agency failed to make out any case against him.

