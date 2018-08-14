An Ikeja High Court has dismissed the murder charge filed against Moshood Salvador, the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the PDP.

Salvador was remanded in the Kirikiri Prisons following his arraignment at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court alongside 10 others on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful killing on July 25.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the vacation judge, Justice Obafemi Adamson dismissed charge after entertaining submissions from counsels in a counter suit challenging the charge filed by Salvador against the state.

Justice Adamson in the ruling said that in view of the advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP,) which exonerated the PDP Chairman from the murder charge, Salvador should be released from the Kirikiri Prison.

Earlier, Mr Olaitan Soetan, an Assistant Director from the DPP had informed the court that there was a new “development regarding” Salvador’s prayers in the counter suit.

Lawal Pedro (SAN), Salvador’s defence counsel also told the court: “the matter has been overtaken by circumstances.

He urged the court to still grant all prayers sought.

Salvador and the 10 other defendants were charged over alleged murder of Mr Adeniyi Aborishade, the PDP Chairman of the Apapa Local Government Area (LGA).

Aborishade was allegedly murdered on July 21, during the PDP’s “visitation meeting” that held at Igbosuku Village, Eti-Osa LGA.

The offences contravene Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.