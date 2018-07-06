The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday dismissed the suit filed by a lecturer against the Governing Council, Kaduna State College of Nursing & Midwifery, seeking for his reinstatement, for being statute barred.

The judge, Justice Rakiya Haastrup, dismissed the suit instituted by Afoi Barry, for his failure to file the suit within the three months stipulated period.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a suit is statute barred, when it is no longer legally enforceable, because the prescribed period for legal action had elapsed.

The claimant, Afoi Barry had approached the court, seeking a declaration that the termination of his appointment was “wrong and illegal.”

Barry also sought reinstatement, payment of his salaries and entitlements from July 2015 when his appointment was terminated, till date.

Haastrup said the suit did not satisfy Section 2 (a) of the Public Officers’ Protection Act.

She said that Section 2 (a) of that Act stipulates that any counter-action against public officers should be instituted within three months, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

She further said that the suit, which was instituted on May 6, 2016 failed to meet the three-month requirement.

According to her, the claimant cannot claim ignorance of the date of his dismissal.

She said the claimant ought to have filed the suit within three months of the actual cause of action.

She said: “The argument of the claimant that he appealed against his dismissal and that there was no Governing Council in existence is not tenable.”

Mr Agu Iroagalachi, the claimant’s counsel, alleged that Barry, who was lecturer II at the college, was illegally dismissed by the management when the governing board of the college was yet to be reconstituted.

The defence counsel, Mr Isaac Samson, in his submission, said that the claimant instituted the suit outside the three-month period allowed by law.

Samson further argued that the claimant was dismissed after he was indicted for absconding from duty for three months by the disciplinary committee of the college.

He said that the college followed due process, adding that the claimant faced a disciplinary panel, which found him guilty and recommended his dismissal from the college.