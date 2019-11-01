<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kwara State High Court judge, Justice Hammed Gegele, Friday, dismissed the N1b fundamental human rights suit filed by the former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Ilorin branch, Suleiman Abaya, against the EFCC and two others.

The anti-graft agency had on August 27, 2019, arrested Abaya and two other lawyers for allegedly conspiring to defraud one Pastor Adetunji Adedoyin of his property valued at about N20m.

The applicant (Abaya) after his release by the EFCC, had filed the suit before Justice Gegele, against the anti-graft agency, the head of media and publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren and the petitioner in the matter, Pastor Adetunji Adedoyin, seeking N1b damages and public apology in two national newspapers.

However, delivering judgement on the matter, Justice Gegele dismissed the entire suit and resolved all the issues raised against Abaya.

According to the trial judge, there was a reasonable suspicion to have warranted Barrister Abaya’s arrest in view of the fact that the EFCC sufficiently showed that he was linked to the allegations it was investigating.

The court also held that Abaya copiously revealed through his own sworn affidavit in support that he was well abreast of the allegations levelled against him.