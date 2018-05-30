Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Gudu Abuja is currently delivering judgment in the 11 years long trial of a former Governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame, who was accused of misappropriating about N1.6bn of the state’s funds.

The court’s surroundings wore an unusual look Wednesday morning with policemen checking vehicles on the road and at the gate leading to the court.

People were also frisked before allowed into the courtroom.

The trial had largely been stalled by the successive appeals by Nyame challenging the validity of the charges instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in July 2007.

The trial began to gain some speed when the Supreme Court laid the defendant’s appeals against the validity of the charges to rest by dismissing it in 2016.

The EFCC had charged Nyame with 41 counts of criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation, taking gratification and obtaining valuable thing without consideration.

The prosecution’s case against Nyame revolved around alleged diversion of N1.64bn of Taraba State’s funds while he was governor.

It alleged that the alleged criminal breach of trust was in breach of section 315 of the Criminal Code Act, the act of criminal misappropriation

The prosecution led by Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) had on November 22, 2016, closed its case against Nyame after calling 14 witnesses.

Nyame, testified in defence of himself and called additional three witnesses.

The former governor decked in a dark brown kaftan with a cap entered the courtroom at about 9.02am.

The judge, who entered the courtroom at about 9.40am, briefly attended to a case and then directed that Nyame’s matter be called at about 9.46am.

As soon as a matter was called, Nyame, who was seated in the second-to-the-last row of the right side of the courtroom walked to the dock close to the left hand side of the bench.

The just started reading the judgment at about 9.51am while Nyame was seated in the dock.