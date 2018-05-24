Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos has just declared the Chairman of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, wanted for fraud.

Today happens to be the 5th proposed arraignment of Innoson, who again was not physically present in court to take his plea in the charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Chukwuma and his company, Innoson Motors Nigeria Ltd, were accused by the EFCC of obtaining properties by false pretence, containers of the motorcycle, spare parts and raw materials property of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) from Mitsui OSK Lines Limited, Apapa, Lagos.

The EFCC attempts to arraign Innoson and his company on a four-count charge of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretences, stealing and forgery.

Justice Dada declared Innoson wanted following an application by the EFCC lawyer, A. B. C Ozioku to arrest the 2nd defendant and enforce the bench warrant issued by the court on February 9, 2018.

It could be recalled that recalls that Justice Dada had on February 9 issued a bench warrant for Innoson’s arrest following his failures to appear in court on January 17 and February 9.

The EFCC also alleged that Innoson fraudulently induced staff of Mitsui OSK and Maersk Line to deliver to them via their clearing agents the goods which were imported from China in the name of GTB by falsely pretending that they were authorised by the bank to clear the goods.

The offences, according to the EFCC, are in contravention of Sections 1(1)(b), 1(3), and 8(a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2016 and Sections 309(9), 388, 465 and 467(1)(j) of the Criminal Code of Lagos State 2003.