Justice Yetunde Idowu of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, has declared the Mafoluku, Oloro, Ogunoloko and Ndazura families of Oshodi-Isolo as the owners of a parcel of land at Ogunoloko Road by Dosumu Street by Taiwo Close, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

The land, measuring approximately 4816.551 square meters was delineated on survey plan No. TAR/2782/049/2017/LA dated November 23, 2017

The court made the order in a consent judgment which followed the adoption of settlement terms of May 8, 2018 by the family’s representatives and Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The first to fourth applicants are Mufutau Abayomi, Musibau Aregbe, Rafiu Alade Abayomi and Alhaji Wasiu Iyanda Aregbe, they filed the suit for themselves and the four families.

While first and second respondents are: the LGA chairman Idris Bolaji Muse Ariyo and Oshodi-Isolo LGA.

The judge in her verdict held: “These terms of settlement shall be made the judgment of the court in this suit, ID/6468/FHR/2018”.

According to the terms of settlement, the respondents acknowledge the rights and title of applicants to the parcel of land. The respondents also undertook to not interfere with the rights of the applicants and their agents to the peaceable enjoyment of the property.

The LGA further recognised the terms of settlement as “full and final satisfaction of this action.”

Before the judgment was delivered, applicants’ counsel T. A. Molajo (SAN) and respondents’ counsel Mr. Lere Oyedepo validated the agreement.

Nevertheless, Justice Taiwo asked the LGA chairman to confirm that a signature on the settlement document was his.

“Yes, my Lord. I confirm that it is my signature,” Ariyo responded.

Afterwards, fourth applicant Alhaji Aregbe praised the parties for their maturity.

He added: “This judgment will go a long way to maintain peaceful coexistence in the area.”

The suit followed the respondents’ alleged forcible entry on the land on January 25, 2018 and erection of a notice advertising it as owner of the property.

The applicants disputed the LGA’s claim and filed the suit to assert their ownership of the land.