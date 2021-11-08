Court convicts Abdulrasheed Maina for money laundering

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has convicted Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), for money laundering.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Okon Abang on Monday, the court held that the prosecutor, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has produced essential evidence through witnesses to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Maina is guilty of money laundering in the sum of N171,099,000.

The court held that Maina stole over N2 billion belonging to pensioners, “most of whom have died without reaping the fruits of their labour”.

“I find the defendant (Mr Maina) guilty and convicted in count 2, 6, 9, 3, 7 and 10″, Abang held.

While further delivering his judgement, Justice Abang found Maina guilty of concealing his true identity as a signatory to accounts opened in two banks (UBA and Fidelity bank), by using the identity of his family members without their knowledge.

These accounts had cash deposits of N300 million, N500 million, and N1.5 billion

The court held that Maina stole monies meant for pensioners as he could not prove where he got them from.

Justice Abang also held that through Maina’s service as a civil servant, his salary and emoluments will not amount to the monies in these accounts.

The court also found Maina guilty of purchasing a property in Abuja paid in cash in the sum of $1.4 million, which is above the statutory threshold of N5 million without passing through a financial institution.