The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday granted permission to former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, to travel abroad to visit his family and friends.

The judge, Justice Okon Abang, granted Badeh permission following an application by his counsel, Mr Akin Olujimi (SAN).

As a result of some reservations by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs, (SAN), Abang ordered that one of Badeh’s sureties must sign an undertaking that he would return to face his trial.

He also said the surety must deposit his international passport with the court pending the return of Badeh to continue with his trial, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Jacobs had said that although he was not opposed to Badeh’s application to travel, he was concerned that no reason was given as to whether he was traveling for medical reasons or holiday.

Justice Abang adjourned the matter until Oct. 22 to Oct.26 for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Badeh was earlier re-arraigned on a 14-count charge bordering on fraud, to which he entered a “not guilty” plea to all counts.

The former defence chief is standing trial for allegedly abusing his office by diverting N3.97 billion.

The diverted money is said to have been meant for arms purchase in the face of worsening destructions by Boko Haram terrorists.

Meanwhile the judge adjourned the case of former PDP Spokesman, Olisa Metuh, until July 6 for continuation of trial