Justice O.S. Olusanya of Ogun State High Court, Ijebu-Ode, at the weekend ruled that only the descendants of Ogunshina Lemode can lay bona fide claim to the Oba stool of Olu Ijoko-Lemode.

Justice Olusanya’s verdict lay to rest a nine-year Obaship tussle in the area, involving Chief Solomon Ojutola and seven others (plaintiffs) and Olu of Lemode Oba Solomon Adisa Shokunbi and six others (defendants).

The court has barred Chief Solomon Ojutola and any other family other than Ogunshina Lemode from contesting the stool on the ground that they were not founders of the ancient town.

Ojutola had filed a writ of summon on February 11, 2011 challenging Oba Adisa Shokunbi’s right to the stool and seeking the court’s intervention in his favour.

He also prayed that he be allowed to mount the throne since he is a direct descendant of the founder of the ancient town.





The court in its verdict referred to Exhibit C28 wherein Ojutola by his own showing stated that his progenitor is Ogunremi who was a close friend of Ogunshina Lemode, the founder and first settler in Ijoko-Lemode, and that the former was one of early settlers with Ogunshina.

The court ruled that “his further evidence under cross-examination to show that Ogunshina and Ogunremi are members of the same family being brothers from the same father to mind as an afterthought in the face of his written statement on oath in HCT/253/2010.

The court struck out the plea of the first claimant (Ojutola) that he be recognised as rightful monarch, having been installed by the paramount/Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, as the Baale of Ijoko-Lemode.

Justice Olusanya also noted that by virtue of the judgment delivered on February 6, 2020, Alake’s jurisdiction only covers Abeokuta local government now Abeokuta North and South.