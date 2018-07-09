A Katsina State High Court, on Monday admitted in evidence, the report of the investigation panel on alleged misappropriation in the finances of local government councils during the tenure of ex-governor Ibrahim Shema.

Justice Ibrahim Maikaita-Bako admitted the report as exhibit in the ongoing trial of Shema and three others accused of misappropriating about N11 billion local councils funds.

The three other respondents are: the former commissioner for local governments’ affairs, Hamisu Makana, former permanent secretary, ministry for local governments, Lawal Rufai and the former ALGON Chairman, Lawal Dankaba.

It would be recalled that the state government set up the committee to investigate finances of local governments between January, 2013 and May 2015.

During the proceedings, the counsel to the prosecution, Sam Ologunorisa, SAN, presented Alhaji Ibrahim Dabo, chairman of the committee, as Principal Witness (PW1).

The witness told the court that certain amounts of funds were transferred to ALGON account illegally from the State/Local Government Joint Account during the period.

The counsel to the first respondent, Joseph Daudu, SAN, during cross examination, asked Dabo whether he was a card carrying member of APC to which he replied in the affirmative.

The counsel to the third respondent, Mr Elisha Y. Kurah, told the court that some members of the investigation committee were rewarded with appointments by the state government after the committee concluded its work.

Kurah also said that there were some documents not attached to the main report submitted before the court.

The counsel to the fourth respondent, Mr Uyi Ugunma, observed that some committee members didn’t sign the report submitted before the court.

After the deliberations, the prosecution counsel asked for adjournment, which was not objected by the defense counsel.

The judge, Justice Ibrahim Maikaita Bako, adjourned the sitting to Oct. 15, for continuation of hearing.