The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has adjourned the trial of embattled actor, Baba Ijesha, who was accused for alleged sexual assault till August 11.

The actor is being tried on a six-count charge which includes sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault.

However, before the adjournment, the Special Offences Court admitted another piece of evidence submitted by Comedian Princess against the embattled Nollywood actor.

Newsmen write that Baba Ijesha is being tried on a six-count charge which includes sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault.

On Monday, Princess appeared as one of the witnesses against the actor.

In the cross-examination of her account by Babatunde Ogala, counsel to Baba Ijesha, on Tuesday, the actress presented a copy of her written statement at the police station when she reported the matter.

Oluwatoyin Taiwo, the Judge, subsequently admitted the statement as another piece of evidence in the trial.

Newsmen write that the court had earlier accepted footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) submitted by Princess as evidence against Baba Ijesha on Monday.

The trial was originally scheduled to hold from July 26 through 28.

However on Tuesday, which was the second day, Babatunde Ogala, lead counsel to Baba Ijesha, applied for an adjournment of the case.

According to Ogala, this was because of the “Call to Bar” ceremony scheduled to be held between July 27 and 29 at the Supreme Court and some lawyers are billed to participate in the ceremony.

In her ruling, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, the Judge, approved Ogala’s application for adjournment.

Taiwo stated that the trial will now be held between August 11 and 12 respectively.