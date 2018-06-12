The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned the trial of the Peace Corps commandant, Dickson Akoh, indefinitely.

The judge, John Tsoho, said the decision was because the police have refused to obey a previous ruling on the matter.

Recall the court had ruled that the Peace Corps headquarters in Abuja be unsealed, but the police refused to obey the ruling. The building remains sealed by the police .

Mr Akoh, who was present at Tuesday’s hearing, is facing trial on allegations of fraud brought against him by the Nigeria Police Force.

Security operatives had sealed the Peace Corps office in Abuja, after arresting its commandant and 49 other staff in February 2017.

The Peace Corps is registered as a non-governmental organisation but sought to become a paramilitary agency. Although the National Assembly passed a bill; to that effect, President Muhammadu Buhari refused to sign it.

Efforts by the lawmakers to veto the president on the decision also failed.

After sealing the Peace Corps building, the police approached the court with a request to legalise the action. But the judge, John Tsoho, in a ruling delivered in January faulted the prosecution for approaching the court after acting without regard to the rule of law.