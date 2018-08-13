The Federal High Court Abuja on Monday adjourned until August 30, the suit challenging the Presidential Executive Order No. 6 of 2018 on the preservation of assets connected with corruption and other relates offences.

The vacation judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, fixed the date to allow the plaintiffs exhibit the order, which was the matter in contention as well as ensure that all other processes were regularised.

Counsel to the plaintiffs Mr Obed Agu told the court that he had not attach the order to the processes he filed earlier because it was in the custody of the defendants.

Ojukwu, however, asked him to apply for the said order and make it available to the court.

“If you want the court to determine the legality or otherwise of this order, you have to present it to the court.

“It is an originating summons and so any document you want the court to determine must be made available to the court.”

Mr T.A. Gazali, counsel to the defendants said that they were not hiding the order and that if the plaintiffs wanted a copy, it would be made available to them.

The defendants in the suit are the President and the attorney-general of the federation.

The plaintiffs, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere and Kenneth Udeze, are in court to seek the court’s interpretation and determination of the Executive Order No. 6.

The plaintiffs are asking for an order of court setting aside and/or nullifying the provisions of the Executive Order No. 6 for being unlawful, unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

They also want an order of injunction restraining the defendants from enforcing or giving any or further effect to the order.