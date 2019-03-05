



The trial of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), has been adjourned till April 11.

Dasuki is facing trial on unlawful possession of firearms at the at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

His trial was adjourned as a result of the absence of the prosecuting counsel, who informed the court through a letter that he was indisposed as the former NSA was also absent in court for his trial.

He had earlier written to the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in the nation’s capital that he would no longer attend proceedings until his right to his bail was enforced.

In February, the court refused to grant the prayers of Dasuki seeking the intervention of ‘friends of the Court’ (Amicus Curiae) in his trial.

An Amicus Curiae is a person who may not have been hired by a party in the case but is considered impartial to offer advice or information in a case.

But the court declined the request on the ground that the application by the former NSA did not meet the conditions for the order of Amicus Curiae sought.

Colonel Dasuki had told the court that was not pleased with the manner his trial had gone in the last three years.

He also highlighted the refusal of the Federal Government (prosecution) to obey orders of courts regarding his bail.