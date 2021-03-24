



The Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, on Wednesday, adjourned until June 3, the case of a Lagos surgeon, Anuoluwapo Adepoju, for alleged evasion from the investigation into a failed plastic surgery.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), charged Ms Adepoju, alongside her clinic, MedContour Services Ltd, with five counts bordering on refusal to honour an invitation for investigation as well as production of the investigation document.

She was re-arraigned on July 17, 2020, alongside her medical outfit, before Justice Mohammed Liman.

She had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on self recognisance.

The case, which was earlier fixed for Wednesday, could not proceed as the court did not sit.





A new date of June 3 is now fixed for the case.

In the five-count charge brought against the defendants, the prosecution alleged that without sufficient cause, the first defendant failed to appear before the FCCPC in compliance with the commission’s summons dated April 15.

The prosecution also alleged that without sufficient cause, the first defendant also refused and failed to produce the document which she was required to produce in compliance with the commission’s notice of investigation dated April 14.

The defendant was alleged to have prevented and obstructed the commission from carrying out its investigation into the said issue.

The offence contravenes the provisions of sections 11(1)(a), 33(1)(a), 110, 113(1)(a) and 159(4) of the FCCPC Act, 2018.