A Federal High Court Lagos on Thursday further adjourned hearing in the alleged N1.4 billion fraud case filed against the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charged Usoro before Justice Rilwan Aikawa on a 10 counts charge bordering on fraud.

He was first arraigned before Justice Muslim Hassan in December 2018, but the case was re-assigned to Justice Aikawa.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges before Hasssan and also maintained his not guilty plea before Aikawa and was granted bail.

The continuation of trial, which was earlier fixed for Thursday, has now been further adjourned as Justice Aikawa did not sit.

A new date, however, is yet to be fixed for continuation of trial.

Also mentioned in the charge is the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, who is described as being “currently constitutionally immune from prosecution”.

Others mentioned are: the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Finance, Nsikan Nkan; Accountant-General, Mfon Udomah; the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Uwemedimo Nwoko; and Margaret Ukpe, who the EFCC alleged are at large.

In the charge, marked FHC/418c/18, the anti graft agency alleged that the defendant committed the offence on May 14, 2016.

Usoro was alleged to have conspired with others to commit the offence within the jurisdiction of the court.

The commission said the N1.4 billion belonged to the Akwa Ibom State Government.

The defendant was alleged to have conspired to convert the said sum, which he reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity.

The prosecution said the unlawful activity include criminal breach of trust, which contravenes the provisions of section 15 (2), 15(3), and 18 (A) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.