Timi Frank, a political activist, has labelled the recent claim by the APC administration and the military that certain persons were planning to overthrow the government as false.

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), therefore, challenged the military to conduct a thorough investigation and make the names of the said coupists public if there was anything like that.

Speaking through a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the political activist said the military was fabricating lies so as to protect a stolen mandate given to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

Frank revealed that “there are evil plans to frame up the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, arrest him or assassinate him in a bid to protect the stolen mandate.”

He said Buhari should have refused inauguration on May 29, as a man who claims to have integrity until the Supreme Court decides like he (Buhari) did in the case of the former CJN Walter Onnoghen.

While asking Lai Mohammed to leave Atiku alone, Frank said APC government was now on panic mood, adding that the Waziri Adamawa is a democrat who has no history of political violence.

“It is on the known that APC government is doing everything possible to eliminate Atiku Abubakar in a bid to protect the stolen mandate. There is no peace for the election riggers.

“The military has suddenly turned to propaganda machine under the current administration but like I have said before, untill the Supreme Court decides who actually won the last presidential election, APC government will be an ‘illegal’ government after May 29.”

On the plan to borrow another $1 billion Chinese loan, Frank said the APC government is gradually mortgaging the future of the unborn Nigerians, saying the President has not explain what he did with the $1 billion withdrawn from the excess crude account for security purpose.