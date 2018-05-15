Hearing in the trial of Maryam Sanda, accused of killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, was on Tuesday stalled due to the absence of her counsel, Mr Joseph Daudu (SAN).

Maryam and three others – Maimuna Aliyu, her mother; Aliyu Sanda, her brother, and Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid, are standing trial before an FCT High Court on a two-count of culpable homicide and conspiracy.

They were accused of murdering Bilyaminu Bello, son of a former Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Dr. Haliru Bello-Muhammed, on November 19, 2017, in Abuja.

At the resumed trial, counsel for the prosecution, Mr. James Idachaba, informed the court that there was a letter from Daudu notifying the prosecution of his ill-health and asked for an adjournment.

The prosecution did not object to the adjournment but prayed the court to award cost against the defendants.

According to Idachaba, there are three witnesses present in the court for the prosecution and two of the witnesses came from Kaduna State.

Miss Neka-Joan Daudu, who brought the letter, said that the circumstances were beyond the control of her principal.

“My principal has always been here from the beginning of this case, his ill-health is an unforeseen circumstance, we urge the court to grant us adjournment,” she pleaded.

The other defence counsel in the matter did not oppose the application.

Justice Yusuf Halilu in his ruling said: “I have listened to the oral application of the counsel, human beings naturally take ill.

“It is an unforeseen circumstance; this matter is hereby adjourned until June 28 and June 29 for a continuation of hearing.