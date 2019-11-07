<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Counsel to the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, Femi Falana (SAN), has informed the court that his clients has met the bail condition imposed on him and his co-accused, Olawale Bakare, in respect of their trial on charges of treasonable felony.

Falana expressed confidence that his clients would be freed later on Wednesday.

Sowore and Bakare are facing a treasonable felony charge brought against them by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The trial had earlier suffered a setback following an order of court directing the prosecution to serve the video exhibits and statement of its witnesses on them.

After a tension soaked session, the court adjourned proceedings to December 5 and 6 to enable the prosecution serve the vital documents on the defendants.

Earlier, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, overruled the request by Sowore, and his co-defendant, Bakare, to have their trial on charges of treasonable felony adjourned.

The request which was rooted through their lead counsel, Falana, and Mr. Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), was predicated on the grounds that they had not been allowed access to the defendants in the custody of the Department of State Services.

But the judge had directed the prosecution to call their first witness.

The court initially gave the prosecution the nod to call its witnesses after it refused Falana’s request for the case to be adjourned, alleging that he was unable to have access to his clients at the detention facility of the Department of State Service, DSS.

Justice Ojukwu subsequently deferred the trial till next month to enable the prosecution to serve statement of its witnesses, video exhibits and all other documents it would rely on to prove the case, on the defendants.

Earlier in the proceeding, Falana raised the alarm over plot to shield the witnesses that are proposed to testify against the defendants.

Sowore who was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), in the last general election and publisher of an online news outlet, Sahara Reporters, was in the charge marked FHC/ ABJ/CR/235/2019, accused of conspiracy, money laundering, cyber-stalking and insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

The prosecution counsel, Liman had gone on to present the case of the prosecution highlighting the elements of alleged money laundering, treasonable felony and cybercrime, he would lead evidence to prove in the course of the trial.