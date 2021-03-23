



Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has set up of an inter-ministerial committee to oversee the implementation of findings and recommendations made by the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) Creation Committee.

The Governor disclosed this while receiving the reports and recommendations of the Committee on creation of LCDAs in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

The LCDAs creation Committee, was set up in November, 2020 to examine and recommend to Government the viability and economic sustainability of the proposed LCDAs from the existing 16 (LGAs) in the State.

The Governor said the establishment of the inter-ministerial committee became necessary to achieve a desirable outcome that would guarantee an equitable distribution of resources and revenue arrangement for the sustainability of the LCDAs.

The implementation Committee which is to be chaired by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon Wale Fapohunda, has three months to submit its report.

Other members of the committee include; Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Akintunde Oyebode; Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Prof Adio Folayan; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade; Chairman Local Government Service Commission, Hon Samuel Abejide; Chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ekiti State Chapter, Dr Kolade Amire; Director General, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), Prof Bolaji Aluko; and Mrs Sola Igotun who will serve as Secretary.

Commending members of the LCDAs creation committee for honouring the call to serve the State, Dr Fayemi assured that their report would receive necessary administrative attention.





“Today, it is heart-warming that the Committee inaugurated last year is here to submit its findings and recommendations to the government. I have no doubt that the Committee would have done a thorough job on the assignment given in the best interest of the State.

“The report will be painstakingly studied by the government for necessary administrative engagements to ensure an outcome that we can all be proud of.

“A desirable outcome that will not only meet the yearnings of our people, but equally guarantee an equitable revenue allocation arrangement to ensure the sustainability of the LCDAs is paramount.”

The inter-ministerial committee after reviewing the reports of the LCDAs creation committee is expected to propose an appropriate legal framework for the establishment of the proposed LCDAs; establish a framework for the distribution of assets, liabilities and personnel between existing LGAs and the proposed LCDAs and make practical commencement plan including date as well as required human and financial resources to support commencement of LCDAs.

The Committee would also advise the State Government on any other matter that would facilitate the effective take off and sustainability of the LCDAs.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the LCDAs creation Committee, Mr Segun Oluwole, explained that the Committee received a total 26 memoranda and made visitations to the 19 Secretariats designated for each LCDA by the Ekiti State Local Government creation law.

Oluwole informed the Governor of his confidence in the ability of the additional 19 LCDAs created by 2014 law to commence operation seamlessly.