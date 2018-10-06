



Local government workers in Kogi State on Sunday lauded the state government for its decision to increase their monthly percentage salary from 30 per cent to 54 per cent.

The workers under the aegis of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) said this in a statement jointly issued in Lokoja, the state capital.

The state chairman of MHWUN, Mr Onu Edoka, Mr Tade Adeyemi of NULGE and Mr Thomas Ayodele of NUT signed on behalf of their unions.

They however urged government to continue the gesture until 100 per cent salary payment is regularised.

According to the workers, the decision to raise the bar was commendable and noted with satisfaction, asking the government to take cognizance of the percentages of salary yet to be paid.

“Government should include in the payroll the names of all the staff and teachers that have been cleared, but are to be captured on the payroll while the case of the uncleared undergoing review should be resolved without further delay, “ the statement said.

The workers promised to reciprocate the government’s gesture by continuos loyalty, support and dedication to duty.

It would be recalled that workers in the local government sector in the state have been receiving between 22 per cent and 30 per cent of their monthly salaries for more than three years.

Government was also charged to sustain the existing industrial harmony in the state by constantly engaging in dialogue with critical stakeholders.

The workers also commended government efforts at checkmating activities of criminals and commiserated with the victims of the recent flood disaster in the state.