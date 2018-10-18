



The Governing Council of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has suspended the Executive Secretary of the scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf, indefinitely over alleged gross misconduct.

Mrs Eyantu Efene, the Chairman of the council, announced this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

She said that the council resolved to suspend the scribe after several deliberations and with the approval of the Minister of Health.

“The council has received a lot of petitions and have observed infractions in the system that cannot be ignored.

“Based on detailed examination and review of the documents, the council has decided to set up an administrative panel within three months to carry out a thorough investigation of the issues.

“The Council has also suspended the Executive Secretary, NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf, indefinitely to allow the panel carryout their investigation.

“The Acting Executive Secretary will now be Mallam Sadiq Adamu,’’ she said.

However, Efene assured that the council was committed to transparency and accountability particularly as it relates to the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She explained that the council has the powers to manage NHIS in accordance with the provision of the Act establishing the scheme, and to determine the overall policies of the scheme including financial and operative procedures.

“Our powers as a council is derived from the law and our decisions are based on appropriate actions to ensure that the objectives of the scheme are achieved.

“We want to ensure that the scheme works in transparency and delivers best services to Nigerians,’’ she added.

Efene listed about nine alleged gross infractions committed by Yusuf from July 29, 2016, when he was appointed, to date.

They included his (executive secretary) involvement in the 2018 budget crisis, which included the removal of N264 million perfected through budget padding.

“The removal of N100 million posting and transfer provisions, the removal of the frivolous provision of N50 million for an additional SUV for the ES considering that one was acquired for him last year.

“Fraudulent inflation of the cost of biometric capturing machines at a unit cost of N11,500,000.00, whereas the market cost is only between N700,000.00 and N1,4000,000.00 depending on specifications.

“An attempt to illegally execute N30 billion investment in FGN bond, the unlawful staff posting and wilful defiance of council directives, superfluous arrogation of project vehicles, insubordinate conduct by the ES, among others,” she said.

NAN recalls that Yusuf was earlier suspended by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, in June 2017 over alleged official misconduct.

But the executive secretary was reinstated by the Federal Government on Feb. 6, 2018, after he was found clean of the allegations by an administrative panel.