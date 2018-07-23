The National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM) has said that it has completed arrangements to outlaw the importation of some agricultural tools into the country.

NCAM, which disclosed this in Minna, Niger State Monday, said the organisation would now emphasise the local production of the farming implements.

Speaking at the donation of some modern farming implements to agricultural cooperative societies in the state by the Director General of the Ilorin Kwara State-based organisation, Mr Jackson Babajide, said some of the farming tools imported into the country were becoming too difficult for rural farmers to use.

“We have discovered that farming methods and some implements are becoming very difficult for farmers in the rural communities. Part of our mandate is to discover and develop small scale equipment to reduce the burden of processing to the teeming farming population across the country looking at the areas of comparative advantage.

“The machines manufactured and fabricated by the centre are designed to withstand environmental hardship and could be maintained locally without any difficulty,” Babajide said.

He said it was as a result of the “remarkable achievements” of the organisation in the field of agricultural technology that the agency decided to embark on a tour of the six geo political zones of the country to “showcase some of our works for interested farmers throughout the country and to reproduce them based on demand”.

The Managing Director of the Niger State Agricultural Mechanisation Development Authority, Alhaji Sadiq Ibrahim, in an address, said the donation of the modern farming tools by National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation of Nigeria was to encourage rural farming activities and interested large scale farming across the state.

Ibrahim appreciated the gesture of the NCAM for choosing Niger State among the beneficiaries of its technological products, assuring the firm that the state government would liaise and persuade farmers and other cooperative societies on the need to urgently adopt mechanised method of farming for rapid agricultural development in the state

The farming tools distributed to the cooperative societies included rice planters and threshers among others.