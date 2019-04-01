<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Chairman of Sanga Local Council, Kaduna State, Mr. Charles Danladi, on Monday alerted Security Agencies on alleged plans to instigate religious crises by some people in the area.

Danladi who stated this while addressing a press conference in Kaduna, said some of the instigators had met on Sunday in Kaduna and concluded plans to breach the peace in the area.

“I wish to bring to your attention the deliberate plans by certain persons to instigate crises on ethno religious lines in Sanga LG and to request you to play your role to restore peace in the area.

“Those behind the plans to cause a breach and incite communal tensions met in Kaduna over the weekend under the auspices of a political party.

“By the evening of Sunday, 31 March, 2019, they had sent monies into Sanga LGA to fund a protest scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

“Information available to me indicates that these persons want to promote religious division among the people of the area, which is home to Dr Hadiza Balarabe, the State Deputy Governor-elect,“ Danladi claimed.

According to him, the perpetrators had prepared a false campaign that the deputy governor-elect was making moves to remove the chairman from office because he is a Christian, just to cause riot in the area.

“There is nothing of the sort, and the masterminds know this, but they seek to deliberately perpetrate falsehood and cause trouble among the peaceful people of the area.

“As Chairman of Sanga Local Government Council, my duty is to ensure that nothing threatens the peace and security in my area. We had recently been confronted by violent attacks in parts of the area.

“In such circumstance, we are very vigilant against any incitement on ethnic and religious lines, as we are taking steps to bring to justice those found involved in spreading falsehood,“ he said.

Danladi, who did not name the instigators, assured that the local council and the state government had taken measures to prevent attacks as witnessed recently in Nandu community in the area.

Meanwhile, the Chairman has commended the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for delivering relief materials to those displaced by the Nandu attacks.

“The LG is also making effort to help those affected in the community to repair their houses and provide shelter for those who lost their homes before the rains set in.

“We therefore call on the security agencies to investigate and bring those responsible for this incitement to book,“ Danladi said.