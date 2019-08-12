<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), on the occasion of this year’s International Youth Day (IYD), has called on the Federal Government to declare state of emergency on education.

The Council also asked the federal government to step up security measures in order to nip in the bud the current security challenges bedevilling the nation.

International Youth Day (IYD) is 12th August of every year, set aside as an awareness day by the United Nations to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth. The theme of this year’s IYD is “Transforming Education.”

The NYCN, in a statement by its President, Ambassador Sukubo Sara – Igbe Sukubo and its Public Relations Officer, Olugbode Damola Hammed, said on Monday that this year’s theme emphasized the significance of prioritizing education across the globe, highlighting the importance of accessible education to the Youth, ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

The group also expressed worry over the state of the education sector in the country, safety of the Nigerian youths and urged the President Muhammadu Bubari-led administration to be proactive in tackling these challenges.

“In spite of global consciousness of the significance of education as a passport to the future, statistics still show a high rate of out of school children in Nigeria, about 10.5 million of the country age 5-14 are out of school, with the high rate of school drop out at the secondary and tertiary level.

“2019 budget accommodates less than 8% for education against the advocate of UNESCO 26%, proving the low prioritization of education in Nigeria.

“Transforming education in Nigeria is long overdue; therefore we, on this day, call on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the education sector. The state of education in Nigeria is worrisome, ranging from infrastructure to curriculum, security to welfare, accessibility to affordability and bridging the gap between the industry and our institution,” the Council said.