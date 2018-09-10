The Executive Chairman of Alimosho Local Government, Honourable Jelili Sulaimon, has warned teachers and students in Lagos State against indiscipline as schools resume.

A statement welcoming the students and teachers signed by Ayinde Jamiu Kunle, the Special Assistant to the Alimosho Executive Chairman, also urged the teachers to be dedicated.

He said, “Indeed, the holiday is over and it is time to learn and grow. Seeing the teeming students of Alimosho in their amazing school uniform and ready to learn outfit, I believe that our future is secure.

“We appreciates the hardwork of teachers in molding a better future for our society.”

He encouraged teachers to shun indiscipline in school such as lateness, absenteeism in class, inadequate preparation for class, indiscipline attitude with students among others.

He charged them to see themselves as role model for the students, relate with them as mothers and fathers who they really are.

Hon. Jelili also called on the students to study hard, advising them to make good use of their youthful age in writing their names in gold by outshining others in academic performance.

The chairman further encouraged them “to shun violence, examination malpractice, immoral behavior among others. Start preparing for your examination right from the beginning, don’t wait till the exam date before you read.

“The journey of a thousand miles start with a step, start today.”

The chairman reassured the education sector of his support, saying “very soon the construction of Aregbesola primary school will be completed which will house 10 classrooms with modern facilities, vocational center as well as ICT center”.

He called on the school to start preparing for the International Girls Child Day, which his administration has adopted to celebrate the female-child.

In a similar reaction, the supervisor for Education, Alimosho Local Government, Hon. Azeez Yusuf, added: “the teachers should know that the foundation of our tomorrow is what they are currently building. They need to dish out their best in the best possible way.”