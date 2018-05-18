The Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately relieve Mr. Afam Ezekude of his position as the Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).

The call came during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on May 10, where a vote of confidence was passed on the Tony Okoroji-led management team.

Members also condemned the “purported suspension of the operating license of COSON” and described Ezekude’s action as borne out of recklessness and impunity since the case was still before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Among other resolutions taken at the AGM were the ratification of all decisions made by the management board during the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) of 2017, and the reinstatement of Okoroji as COSON chairman.

Elections were also conducted to fill vacant positions on the board.

Conducted by two journalists, Biodun Kupoluyi and Shaibu Hussein, Sir Shina Peters, Ras Kimono Onwubayi, Kenny Saint Brown, Richard Cole, Maureen Ejezie Uso, Uche Emeka Paul, Sharon Esco Wilson and Evangelist Olusegun Omoyayi were elected to the board.