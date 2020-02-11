<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Cosmas Iwu, has assured the people that Governor Hope Uzodinma is prepared to rebuild the state.

Iwu spoke on Monday when the lawmaker representing Ehime Mbano/Obowo/Ihitte Uboma Federal Constituency, Chike Okafor, led traditional rulers, political and community leaders from the constituency to visit him at the Government House in Owerri.

According to Iwu, those thinking Uzodinma had come to joke with governance were missing the point because ‘the Hope Uzodinma you knew before is not the Hope you know now’.





He said: “The Uzodinma you see today is prepared to govern Imo. He has a vision and mission to reconstruct this state. He’s not new to this game; he started aspiring to govern since 2003 but when that didn’t materialise, he went to the Senate and has prepared very well for the challenges of today.”

For those believing that the judgment which brought in Uzodinma would be set aside, Iwu said ‘such a movement can’t achieve anything because your votes, which were excluded by INEC and the Supreme Court, restored it’. He insisted Uzodinma’s victory was ordained by God even before the election.

Okafor said his constituents came to assure Iwu that no propaganda would stop them from supporting the government. He thanked Uzodinma for Iwu’s appointment, describing it as wise and deserving.