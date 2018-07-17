The Federal Government insisted on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari had constitutional powers to issue and sign the recent Executive Order on Corruption cases.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, who spoke to newsmen in Lagos, said the President’s action was not dictatorial but the administration’s most potent weapon against corruption.

He stressed that President Buhari issued the order in accordance with the powers vested in him under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), adding that anyone who felt aggrieved by the action should seek legal redress in court.

Mohammed explained that with the issuing of the Executive Order No. 6, the President had declared a state of emergency on corruption, adding that Buhari was not the first democratically elected President to take such action.

He said: “Former Presidents Shehu Shagari and Olusegun Obasanjo issued Executive Orders. In 1980, then President Shagari issued an Executive Order to modify the Public Order Act.

“This was unsuccessfully challenged in court by then governors of Ogun and Borno states.

“In 1999, then President Obasanjo issued Executive Orders to abolish the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) and to proclaim May 29 as Democracy Day.

“When the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, acted as President, he issued Executive Orders for the Ease of Doing Business and for the expeditious issuance of international passports in all our embassies, and yet no one questioned the constitutionality of such orders.”

On the international level, Mohammed recalled that past and present governments of the United States, after which Nigeria’s presidential system of government was fashioned, had been issuing Executive Orders since the time of President George Washington.

“According to Wikipedia, American Presidents have used Executive Orders to direct a range of activities, including putting Japanese-Americans in internment camps during World War II; prohibiting racial discrimination in housing; pardoning Vietnam War draft evaders; giving federal workers the right to bargain collectively; keeping the federal workplace drug free; and sending U.S. troops to Bosnia.”

“George Washington, who was President of the United States from 1789 to 1797, issued 8 Executive Orders. Franklin Roosevelt (1933-1945) issued 3,522 Executive Orders; Barack Obama (2009-2017) issued 275 in eight years; Bill Clinton (1993-2001) 364 and current President Donald Trump 80 so far.

“Recently, the US Supreme Court upheld, 5-4, President Trump’s indefinite ban on travel from several predominantly Muslim countries. That ban was the result of an Executive Order,” the minister elaborated.

Mohammed stressed that the Executive Order Number 6 “restricts dealings in suspicious assets, subject to investigation or inquiry bordering on corruption in order to preserve such assets from dissipation, and to deprive alleged criminals of the proceeds of their illicit activities which can otherwise be employed to allure, pervert and/or intimidate the investigative and judicial processes.

“The corrupt and their allies are mortally afraid of Executive Order Number 6 because it will ensure that justice is done, and done expeditiously.

“Those opposed to it should save their energy and go to court. The administration cannot and will not be intimidated by their antics,” he added.

He stated that as the continent marked the African Anti-Corruption Day on July 11, 2018, President Buhari, as the African Union’s Champion on Anti-Corruption, had shown uncommon courage and leadership by unveiling the Executive Order Number 6 of 2018, which he described as Nigeria’s most potent tool against corruption.

Mohammed, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to support the administration’s efforts to tackle the cankerworm of corruption, to free national resources for national development, adding that the Executive Order would immediately affect 155 high profile corruption cases.

According to him, “The aggregate value of funds involved in these ongoing cases is N595,409,838,452.25.

“This is a huge amount by any standard. It is higher than the N500 billion allotted to the administration’s Social Investment Programme in the 2018 budget and the N344 billion allocated for the construction and rehabilitation of roads nationwide in the 2018 budget.

“This administration considers the war against corruption a must-win for Nigeria. In the words of the President, if Nigeria does not kill corruption, corruption will sooner or later kill Nigeria. That is why the President has declared a national emergency on corruption.”