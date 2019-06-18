<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced its constituency projects tracking exercise in 12 states across the six geo-political zones in the country.

The ICPC steering committee, set up to monitor and track the performance of constituency projects, is to embark on site visits in the 12 states selected for the first phase of the exercise.

It was gathered from top ICPC sources that committee members would visit, at least, five project sites in each state, starting today.

The initiative, which was launched on the 2nd of April, 2019, is to ensure satisfactory execution of all constituency projects as well as obtain value for money.

Steering Committee Members include staff from ICPC, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Budget Office of the Federation and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Others are; Premium Times, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Public and Private Development Centre, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Community for Peace & Corrupt-free Society and BudgIT.

Site visits in each state by the tracking team is also to involve an officer from the executing agency for each project.

The mandate of the tracking team is to investigate fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for constituency projects.

The team is to monitor, in collaboration with critical stakeholders, the implementation of constituency projects from inception to completion.

They are also to make recoveries on projects/contracts confirmed to have been inflated or in which contractors underperformed or did not perform at all.

They are to track contracting companies for all statutory regulatory compliance, including tax obligations.

The team is to visit; Kogi, Benue, Adamawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, Imo, Enugu, Lagos, Osun, Akwa Ibom and Edo States.