The Controller of Corrections, Gombe State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ahmadu Adamu, has charged recently recruited personnel to accept their postings to various centres within the command.

Ahmadu said this during an interactive session at the end of an induction course held for the newly-recruited officers and men in Gombe on Thursday.

“You should avoid all forms of temptation from either the inmates or their relations, while on duty, and be good ambassadors of the service wherever you find yourselves. I wish to appeal that you accept your postings in good faith. I wish you journey mercies to your respective centres,” he said.