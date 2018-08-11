Two of the eight recovered bodies out of the nine National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members who drowned at Mayo-Selbe river in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba state have been taken to Anambra and Kaduna states.

Divers in Gashaka have also intensified effort in their search for the last victim who was yet to be found since Sunday.

The spokesperson of NYSC in Taraba state, Odeh Innuma who disclosed this on Friday in Jalingo however did not release the names of the deceased.

According to him “we are yet to see the last corps member but meanwhile two of the bodies recovered have left for Anambra and Kaduna as requested by their families.”

A source in Serti who spoke on telephone on Friday said the search team had reduced in number as at Thursday.

He said “Since today is Friday, they could not go for the search but they informed fishermen to be vigilant while sailing across the water.”

The source who gave the last victim’s name as Deborah Adams according to him came from Rivers state. However, data of the victims were yet to be made public by authorities of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

It will be recalled that nine corps members last Saturday drowned while on picnic with their colleagues at Mayo-Selbe river in Gashaka local government area of Taraba state.