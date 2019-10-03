<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General (DG) of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says the monthly allowance of corps members is tied to the national minimum wage and any hike will depend on the new wage.

He made this known at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja on Thursday.

Ibrahim, who gave assurance that corps members would also get a pay rise whenever there was a hike in the national minimum wage, added that “the scheme is also thinking outside the box to remain strong and relevant.”

He appealed to employers of labour to take the welfare of corps members as top priority.

He said “NYSC allowance is tied to the national minimum wage. Whenever there is an increase in minimum wage, corps members will also benefit automatically.

“The talk is ongoing, as soon as it is concluded, something will be done in that regard.

“The prospect is bright and we are thinking outside the box to see that NYSC continues to grow from strength to strength.

“Our contribution to the electoral process will continue to expand; there are various stakeholders that want to partner with us.

“I appeal to our corps employers to take care of the welfare of members; mentor them.”

The director general also urged employers not to reject corps members posted to their organisations.

He added that the scheme would device practical ways to support the Federal Government in funding the NYSC, considering the huge number of corps members mobilised every year.

He said “NYSC started with 2,000 corps members, but the number has risen to 400,000 yearly. We are now thinking outside the box to see how we can assist government in funding it.

“We will strengthen our skills acquisition department, and also see how we can establish consultancy services and tap the potential of the corps members.

“The corps members are talented. I have just secured approval to establish an NYSC FM station in Abuja to help members to develop their skills in broadcasting and contribute their quota to national development.”