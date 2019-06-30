<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Batch C 2018 youth corps member, Dr Oyetunji Niyi-Isaiah, serving at Federal Medical Centre, Bida in Niger State, has spent over N200,000 to deworm more than 2,000 children aged between 0-5 years.

The corps member embarked on the project under the Community Development Service (CDS) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Niyi-Isaiah, who spoke at the official flag-off ceremony of the programme at Sabon Gida Primary School, Bida, on Sunday, said he embarked on the project because of the various dangers posed by worms to children especially those aged five years and below.

He explained that worms affect children’s health, potentially causing anaemia, malnourishment and impairment of mental and physical development.

According to him, “the primary goal of the programme is to kick worm out of the school children especially under 5”, adding “deworming children will remove plastic worm as a public health problem for children”.

The corps member said deworming of under-5 primary school children plays a major role in ensuring the health of children as an important contribution to their educational out comes.

Niyi-Isaiah noted that the exercise is important especially among children under the age of five to prevent worms from feeding on their tissues and blood.

The Bida Zonal Inspector of the NYSC, Mrs Ike Lydia, described the community development service as a call to national consciousness and sociocultural regeneration.

She explained that corps members are always encouraged to undertake projects that will have positive impacts on their host communities.

Lydia however appealed to various stakeholders to support corps members in carying out such initiatives in the interest of national development.