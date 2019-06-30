<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A corps member posted to serve in Katsina State, Philip Twadar Kpiripti, with state code number KT/18B/3470, has donated drugs and other medical equipment worth one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000) to Government Science Secondary School Health Centre in Bataragarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking while presenting the items to the school, on Saturday, Kpiripti told newsmen that his interaction with the students of the college informed the gesture. He noted that the centre lacks basic medical equipment and other relevant materials needed both for science practical and treatment of students that fall sick.

He said he sourced money for the drugs through donations from individual pharmacies and corporate bodies who decided to support the project. He called on well-meaning individuals, philanthropists and corporate bodies to come to assist the health centre, as the school alone cannot do it.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to big time pharmacies in Bataragorawa Local Government Area, philanthropists and corporate bodies to assist in equipping the health centre, so as to be able to cater effectively to the health needs of the students of Government Science Secondary School,” Philip said.

The state co-ordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, commended the donor and called on other corps members to emulate the good gesture.

He was represented by the head of Community Development Service, (CDS) Mr Ijelekha Ahonsi.

Meanwhile, the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) practical training has come alive in camp, with the new 2,168 corps members of the 2019 Batch B deployed to the state participating in various training.