A corps member serving in Cross River, Mr Hodo Bassey, has donated his monthly stipend of N33,000 to the Cross River Government to help in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Bassey, who spoke in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Calabar, said the donation was to assist the state government in buying sanitizers and buckets for residents.

Bassey, a graduate of Tourism and Hospitality Management from Cross River University of Technology, said the donation would also help the state to maintain its present COVID-19 free status.

He said that as a graduate of Tourism, he had to donate the stipend to support the government in harnessing the tourism potentials of the state.

He told newsmen that Cross River was known for its tourism potentials across the globe, hence the need to preserve the status.

According to him, if the fight against the pandemic is won, the state would continue to explore other areas of potentials by attracting investors and tourists.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down the tourism drive in the state. The pandemic has affected the economy and tourism drive of many nations and we must come together to fight the scourge.





“I had to donate my March stipend of N33,000 to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“I saw it as a needful gesture because we were taught at the orientation camp about Community Development Service which gives us avenue to contribute our quota to the development of our host communities.

“I saw that the fight was a global one and we all had to contribute our little to contain it. I thought it wise to support the state government with my little stipend to buy sanitizers and hand washing buckets to share to local communities.

“If I would have money during the course of my service, I would also like to go into the local communities, look at students who cannot afford their fees and sponsor their secondary education.

Receiving the donation, Dr Betta Edu, the state Commissioner for Health and Head of COVID-19 Taskforce in the state, commended Bassey for his kind gesture towards the fight against the pandemic.

Edu, who said that the donation from the corps members was very inspiring, thanked all those who had contributed in cash and essential items to the task force team in the state.