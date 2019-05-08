<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Academy at Udi in Enugu State is to commence the award of degree certificates in September this year, the Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, announced on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that the FRSC was making steady progress to ensure that the academy was upgraded to a full-fledged degree awarding institution.

“We are hopeful to be able to get approval to commence the degree programme by September,’’ he said at an event.

“The adverts should be out by August if we get the final approval by the National Universities Commission. We also have two institutions that we must set up within the next two years.

“We need the training school for the inspectorate cadre and we need our staff college,” he said.

On the traffic radio being built by the FRSC, Oyeyemi said that test transmission would begin next month.

“The traffic radio station should resume by the end of this month or early June.

“We should be able to commence test transmission towards commissioning. We are on the last stage.

“We have gotten the frequency. We are waiting for the equipment to arrive.”

Oyeyemi said that the studio was ready for take-off and that the people recruited to man the station had been undergoing training.