The Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) at the weekend pledged its commitment to curb gridlock through continuous rehabilitation of failed sections of major roads across the state.

General Manager Mr. Olufemi Daramola said in a statement in Lagos that the LSPWC had scaled up its road-repair drive in different parts of the state.

He said this was in tandem with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s zero tolerance for road congestion and a vision to ensure free flow of traffic.

Daramola in the statement by Mr. Ganiu Lawal, LSPWC’s head, Public Affairs, listed roads rehabilitated so far to include Mile 12 inward Ketu, sections of Ikorodu Road and Aromire Avenue, Ikeja.

“We have also begun the repair of Akilo Road, while strategic roads within Ogba linking Ikeja environs such as Ogunnusi, Lateef Jakande, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Acme Road, CMD and Otedola under-pass are undergoing repair works at various sections,” he said.

The GM also listed roads under rehabilitation in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government to include Ojo Road, Oduduwa, Olowo Jeunjeje, Olayinka Sanusi and Bale streets.

“These road repairs are ongoing to ease movement of motorists within Lagos. The corporation has reduced travel time with its road maintenance interventions,” the statement said.

He said repair works had been completed on Opebi/Allen/Toyin Street, Ikeja, Herbert Macaulay Road, Lagos Mainland, Ikotun-Igando Road, Ilupeju Avenue and Coker Road.

Others are Alfred Rewane, Point, Apapa, Oke-Afa Isolo, Ejigbo, Ikotun-Ijegun and Ahmadu Bello Way, among others.

“Palliative work using asphalt, boulders aggregates, crushed stones and in some cases, paving stones had been used on these roads in order to ameliorate the challenges faced by motorists within the metropolis,” Daramola said.

He said the corporation had also been intensifying efforts to clean drains in flood prone zones, to reduce road damage caused by surface water.

He pleaded for patience by residents living in areas yet to touched, assuring them that the rehabilitation and maintenance works would be done in phases to cover the state.