A climate change consultant, Mr Stanley Igwebuike, has urged corporate organisations in the country to embrace climate finance to access opportunities in the climate change projects.

Igwebuike, made the appeal when as a guest speaker, he delivered a paper on “Climate Finance: Next Big Opportunity for Corporate Nigeria” at a finance and investment dialogue organised by GTI and Business a.m Newspaper in Lagos.

Climate finance refers to local, national or transnational financing, drawn from public, private and alternative sources of financing that seeks to support mitigation and adaptation actions that will address climate change.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Schrodinger Greentech said the investment option would help to protect the country from the worsening physical and economic impacts of greenhouse gases already in the atmosphere.

The greenhouse gases absorb and emit radiant energy within the thermal infrared range. Greenhouse gases cause the greenhouse effect.

Igwebuike said the cost of climate development as a result of extreme weather grew from 412 to 797 events between 1990 and 2016, while its cost rose from 65.6 billion dollars to 129.4 billion dollars respectively.

According to him, the country needs to tap into this by understanding the dynamics of climate finance and building its capacity for global context.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of the country signed at the Paris COP 21 in December 2015 on reducing national Green Climate Fund (GCF) emissions, responsible for global warming.

This, he said, would make the country to unconditionally reduce GCF emissions by 20 per cent and with international support by 45 per cent.

He, however, said that achieving the target would not be without a cost.

The consultant said, “The Nigeria’s NDC national cost is 142 billion dollars to reduce emissions by 20 per cent and the national benefit estimate is 306 billion dollars.

“So, if the country is able to deliver on that commitment, we are going to benefit 162 billion dollars which is the net profit. This is where the corporate bodies come to benefit.”

On climate finance sources and opportunities that come with it, Igwebuike said that the United Nations platform for climate finance negotiations believes that adaptation in Africa and the rest of developing countries should be privatised.

“Nigeria needs more of adaptation projects than mitigation. However, the international climate governance eco-system favours mitigation. We lack finance and infrastructure in Africa.”

Mitigation and adaptation measures are used to prevent the impacts climate change causes in the different systems of the planet.

Mitigation measures are those actions that are taken to reduce and curb greenhouse gas emissions, while adaptation measures are based on reducing vulnerability to the effects of climate change.

The enviropreneur said that the investment gap in the ecosystem was worth 2.5 trillion dollars.

“There is need to build synergy between corporate Nigeria and stakeholders. That’s a way to start harnessing the climate finance opportunities.

“With climate change and climate finance, it is business unusual and the first people to move into that space will have a lot of benefit,” he added.

Ealier, Mr Abubakar Lawal, the group Managing Director of GTI Group, an investment company, said the essence of the lecture was to find opportunities that could arise from climate finance and see how it could be impactful on both national and at global space.

According to Lawal, the world has evolved and everything from climate, including water, oxygen and others generally recognise finance as a common denominator in all field of works.

He noted that it would also afford those in the financial sector and investors to understand and appreciate the concepts and dynamics of finance and climate.

Lawal said most importantly option of finance would make investors understand the analogy of how climate and finance interface.

The GTI boss said it would also assist companies in knowing the many benefits that they could derive in terms of making money from climate finance.