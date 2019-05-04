<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 22 year-old corp member, Jemila Yusuf, serving in Kaduna state, says she makes N60,000 every month from the sales of beauty products and beauty consultancy.

Yusuf who resides at Shooting range area of Kaduna made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“I’m a graduate of Mass communication and I have passion for beauty, I like women who care about their looks and do all the needful to take care of themselves.

”Due to the passion I have, I decided to join an international beauty company (name withheld) in November last year, where I was able to run my business online.

”The company is a multi-leveled marketing company where one can gain not only from selling products but also by registering Interested people; in order words you don’t need much capital to start “,she stated.

She mentioned that she started the business with N22,000 and was able to get N6,000 profit after selling the products she bought.

The beauty consultant also noted that she had trained four people in the business who were all female and were doing well adding that she earned through them too.