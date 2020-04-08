<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Ondo State government on Wednesday revealed that about 11 people who had contact with the index case recorded in the state had been isolated.

This includes the wife and the son of the index case, some health workers and causal workers in the barracks who had contact with the military officer before the disease was discovered on him.

This was disclosed by the state’s epidemiologist, Dr. Stephen Fagbemi, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during the presentation of handbills and posters by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ondo State chapter.

He said all the suspected cases were housed at the isolation centre along Igbatoro Road in Akure.





He also disclosed that two samples of suspected cases were taken on Wednesday morning and the state is still awaiting the results of the samples.

He called on the people of the state to continue to observe all the order of the state government to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

Speaking during the presentation of 10,000 posters and handbills donated to the state government by ASUU, the branch Chairman of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA), Dr. Olayinka Awopetu, said the features was to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking while donating the handbook, Awopetu revealed that all the three public universities in the state decided to produce the posters, handbills and running of jingles on radio and television to educate the people of the state on the deadly disease.