One of the COVID-19 survivors recently discharged Monday in Lagos has described the disease as a ‘waiting game.’

Disclosing this in a series of tweets on his twitter handle, – @ProfAkinAbayom, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi also said COVID-19 is not a death sentence.

Abayomi in his tweet said a total of five patients of COVID 19 was discharged Monday.

Stating that the fight against COVID-19 was not yet over, he urged Lagosians to play their parts to contain the disease.

Abayomi said residents should adhere strictly to directives and practise social distancing.

The tweets read: “Discharge of 5 #COVID19 patients following their full recovery shows that #COVID19 infection is not a death sentence but “just a waiting game” according to one of the discharged patient, ” he tweeted.

“@followlasg #Covid19 @LSMOH, therefore, inform Lagos residents that notwithstanding the progress so far, it is not yet business as usual.





“All Lagos residents are expected to strictly adhere to lockdown order and maintain social distancing rule with diligence #ForAGreaterLagos.”

Earlier, the Commissioner explained that all confirmed cases are clinically stable, adding that 70 per cent of the cases are males while 30 per cent are females with age band most affected 30 to 39yrs (active and mobile age group).

Giving insight into the cases in Lagos so far, he said: 16 per cent of the case is foreign nationals while 84 per cent are Nigerians. While numbers of imported cases stood at 89 percent of total confirmed cases. 16 per cent of the cases are contracted from imported cases, while the origin of 2 per cent of the cases couldn’t be ascertained.

“The top 5 LGAs with Passengers of interest (POIs) are; Etiosa, Ikeja, Alimosho, Kosofe and Oshodi/Isolo. COVID-19 surveillance in Lagos so far targeted 2645 POIs, with 2,293 under follow up, while 352 POIs have exited follow-up (outside incubation period) .”