Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Federal Government to take every reasonable step to protect the citizens of Nigeria, by temporarily suspending flights to and from countries with high prevalence of coronavirus, until we build up our ability to contain it.

In a statement he personally signed, Atiku noted that to date, “we are yet to identify and or locate multiple passengers who flew in with the index case from Italy. They could be anywhere,” adding that we must, therefore, err on the side of caution.”

He recalled, “two weeks ago, I had cause to urge the Federal Government to restrict flights from nations with a high prevalence of the corona virus plague. After I made that call, several countries have seen the prudence in taking such precautions.





“The economic impact of a widespread infestation of the virus in Nigeria will be catastrophic, and will affect our national security, and status as Africa’s leading economy. The ravages of this scourge, which has officially been classified as a global pandemic, must not be allowed to test our already fragile economy.

“I urge that every political and any other differences be put aside. On my own part, on this issue, I am first a Nigerian, and I am willing and ready to work with anybody, at anytime, at whatever cost, to ensure the safety of this country, which is the only country we have to call our home, and her peoples.

“We must act now. We must put Nigeria and her citizens first. We must ensure that our national policy is deliberately tailored to protect our greatest national resource, the great Nigerian people.”