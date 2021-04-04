



The President, Association of Resident Doctors, University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Dr. Temitope Hussain, has debunked in entirety any case of death of Doctor in the hospital as a result of Covid-19

He maintained that he has never granted any interview to any media house where he was quoted of saying 17 Doctors died of Covid-19 complications.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by him on Sunday and made available to journalists by the hospital Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Toye Akinrinlola.

According to the statement titled, “17 DOCTORS’ DEATH AT UNIVERSITY COLLEGE HOSPITAL IBADAN: A FALSE MEDIA REPORT”, Hussain stated that, “My attention has been drawn to some media reports suggesting that I claimed in an interview that 17 doctors had died of COVID-19 complications at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

“These false reports, which are also surfacing on social media, are fictitious and embarrassing.

“The reports claimed that I granted an interview to a reporter, during which I made the claim. It was first published by the online version of a reputable national daily, but has since been corrected.





“Since the publication of the claim, I have received several calls from friends and relations from home and abroad to ascertain the authenticity of the report, thereby bringing me great embarrassment.

“For the attention of the general public, I hereby state categorically that I did not grant any interview to the said reporter let alone make the claim.

“The management of University College Hospital Ibadan has been doing its best to keep its staff and patients safe since the outbreak of COVID-19. Hence, there has not been any incidence of death of any doctor of the tertiary health institution as has been erroneously reported.

“l, therefore, advise media outlets against falling for the fake news, which is capable of denting my image and that of the Association of Resident Doctors University College Hospital Ibadan.

“I also urge social media users to shun the pressure of sharing the fake news as it impugns my integrity within and outside University College Hospital Ibadan”.