The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on Saturday that five travellers from China tested negative to Coronavirus also known as COVID19.

Newsmen reported that NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Friday, “Last night (Thursday night), we had two cases and tests are going on at the moment. As soon as they are completed, it will be announced. If a person returns to the country, say within 20 or 30 days, there is no point wasting reagents to test such a person.





“For other diseases, we usually advise people to go to the hospitals to get tested but for suspected cases of coronavirus, patients are advised to simply put a call through to us, we will come to the patient because going to the hospital can amplify the disease if it is found to be positive.”

On Saturday, NCDC announced the results of the tests, saying five travellers have been examined and they tested negative to Coronavirus.

The centre stated, “Since the beginning of #COVID19 outbreak, the protocol in Nigeria is to test returning travellers from China with symptoms. So far, five people have been tested. Results were negative.”